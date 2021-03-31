Bane will start in Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
As expected, Bane will replace Grayson Allen (hip) in the Grizzlies' starting lineup Wednesday. The 22-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season, while also shooting 45.8% from the three-point arc. He should see plenty of run with the Grizzlies' first unit as long as Allen remains sidelined.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Provides spark in win Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Scores 13 in overtime win•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Hits season-high five threes•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Productive in spot start•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: In starting five Sunday•