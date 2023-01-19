Bane recorded 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Cavaliers.

Bane's 25 points led the Grizzlies Wednesday, besting backfield mate Ja Morant by one point. He has now hit the 25-point mark in three consecutive games, is shooting 56 percent from behind the ark, and has been perfect from the charity stripe, over that stretch.