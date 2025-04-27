Bane produced 23 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The fifth-year wing stepped up with his best scoring performance of the playoffs in the absence of Ja Morant (hip), but it wasn't enough to prevent Memphis from getting swept. Bane stayed relatively healthy in 2024-25, making 69 regular-season appearances after managing a combined 100 games the two seasons prior, giving him something to build on heading into 2025-26.