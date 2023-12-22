Bane closed with 31 points (11-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-103 victory over the Pacers.

Bane led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring while connecting on a team-best mark from three and ending second on the team in rebounds and assists. Bane has crossed the 30-point mark on nine occurrences this season, posting at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in five outings.