Bane logged 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to the 76ers.

Bane looked sharp coming out of the break by shooting 50.0 percent from the field and leading his team in scoring. He's now scored 20 or more points in three of his last four contests, averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals over this stretch.