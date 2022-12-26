Bane provided nine points (2-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 loss to Golden State.

Bane failed to convert on a three-point shot or record an assist for the first time in 14 games this season. He appears to still be under a minutes restriction, as he's played 24 minutes in back-to-back games since returning from his toe injury. Bane will likely be a productive fantasy player once he returns to his normal workload.