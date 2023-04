Bane produced 22 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Bane finished second on the team in scoring behind Jaren Jackson (31), but he struggled to find any offensive rhythm and was inefficient from the field. If Ja Morant (wrist) has to miss any time, Bane would presumably be asked to step up as Memphis' go-to playmaker.