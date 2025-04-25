Bane finished Thursday's 114-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 10 points (3-14 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes.

Bane was unable to find any rhythm on the offensive end, shooting no better than 25 percent from the field for the second time in the past three games. With Ja Morant (hip) in some doubt for Game 4, the Grizzlies will need Bane to step up should they have any hope of forcing a Game 5.