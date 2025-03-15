Bane posted 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Friday's 133-124 loss to the Cavaliers.

Ja Morant led the way for the Grizzlies with an outstanding 44-point effort, but Bane, who has found a way to step up on a regular basis in recent weeks, was unable to follow suit. The veteran forward had a rough showing on offense, and at least from an efficiency perspective, this was one of his worst outings of the campaign. Bane is still averaging a solid line of 20.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game since the beginning of March, so he should find a way to bounce back sooner than later -- possibly against the Heat on Saturday in the second leg of this back-to-back set.