Bane posted 24 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 121-111 overtime loss to the Kings.

It's only been two games since he returned to action, but Bane has been making his presence felt for the Grizzlies on both ends of the court, emerging as a reliable offensive weapon but also leaving his mark defensively. Even though Memphis' season has gone down the drain, Bane is expected to play a strong role -- while being a solid fantasy option -- for as long as he remains available down the stretch.