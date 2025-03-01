Now Playing

Bane (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Bane was initially deemed questionable due to left groin soreness, but the issue won't prevent him from playing. Bane is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.

