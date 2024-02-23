Bane continues to make solid progress in his recovery from a Grade 3 left ankle sprain and he's expected to return to the floor in 3-5 weeks.

Unfortunately, this means that if your league's fantasy playoffs begin by Week 19, Bane could miss the entirety of your fantasy postseason, so he's a potential cut candidate if you're struggling and without an injury reserve spot on your roster. Luke Kennard, Vince Williams, Scotty Pippen and Ziaire Williams will continue to pick up the slack in Bane's absence.