Bane recorded 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, a rebound, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Thursday's 115-103 loss to the Rockets.

Bane got an increased run when Dillon Brooks got into foul trouble and generated an encouraging result in the loss. Getting significant time will be a challenge for the rookie due to the logjam of guards on the depth chart, but since the team's return to action, the TCU product has averaged 24 minutes on the court.