Bane finished Monday's 104-88 win over the Mavericks with 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes.

Bane has now accrued at least five assists in six straight games, exceeding his season-long average (4.3 per game) on every occasion. The increased assists production comes as little surprise with Ja Morant (suspension/personal) sitting out the last five of those contests, and even though Tyus Jones has averaged 7.8 dimes per game of his own since entering the starting lineup as a replacement at point guard, the loss of Morant has still left some vacated usage on offense that has been absorbed by Bane. Morant is without a clear timeline to rejoin the team, so look for Bane to continue enjoying an uptick in his overall production for the foreseeable future.