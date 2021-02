Bane had 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds during Tuesday's 134-116 loss to the Pacers.

Memphis went into halftime trailing by 21 points, and the rookie first-round pick ended up playing the third-most minutes on the team. Bane has reached double figures in five consecutive contests and is 12-for-20 on three-point attempts during that stretch.