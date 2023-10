Bane notched 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes in Sunday's 132-124 loss to Miami.

Bane led all Grizzlies players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in Sunday's preseason loss to Miami. Bane has been dominant for Memphis all preseason, averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists over three games.