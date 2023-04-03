Bane finished Sunday's 128-107 loss to the Bulls with 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes.

Bane has gone over the 20-point plateau in six straight games, his longest streak of the season. Bane has shot well from three, hitting 48.6 percent of his shots beyond the arc, and at the free throw line, knocking down 91.7 percent of his freebies. The 24-year-old has provided a nice boost in efficiency for fantasy managers. Plus his assists have ticked up to 5.2 per game in this stretch. As long as Memphis isn't resting him, Bane should finish the season strong.