Bane (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers.
Bane is expected to sit out a second straight game due to right knee soreness. Ziaire Williams started in his stead during Friday's loss to the Timberwolves and should be expected to do so again Sunday with John Konchar (concussion) still out.
