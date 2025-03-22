Bane (back) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Bane is dealing with a back issue, but that won't keep him off the floor Friday. The veteran guard is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season, shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.