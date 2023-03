Bane (foot) will suit up for Friday's clash against the Clippers.

Bane and a handful of teammates rested during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, but he'll return for Friday's rematch. Bane has reached double digits in scoring over the past 11 games, averaging 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals during this stretch.