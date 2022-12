Bane (toe) will miss another three-to-four weeks.

Although his rehab is going along smoothly and he has resumed light practice work with the team, Bane is slated to miss almost another month. The guard is working his way back from a Grade 2 right big toe sprain which he suffered Nov. 11 against the Timberwolves. In the meantime, John Konchar will presumably continue to start in place of Bane.