Bane (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Bane was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday morning and will ultimately miss his first game of the season. Memphis continues to deal with a slew of injuries, leaving John Konchar, Vince Williams and Jaylen Nowell in line for increased roles. Coach Taylor Jenkins said he hopes Bane's illness is just a 24-hour issue, so the starting shooting guard could return to action Friday versus Houston.