Bane (toe) is available and will start Friday's matchup against the Suns, but he'll be under a minutes restriction, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Bane has been sidelined since Nov. 11 due to a toe injury, but he'll make his return to game action Friday. Given he'll be under a minutes restriction, it may be difficult for Bane to garner enough usage to submit his usual prolific production. Before his lengthy absence, Bane posted 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists across his first 12 appearances.
