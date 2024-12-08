Bane (toe) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Bane was initially listed as questionable due to a toe injury, but the star guard will get the nod Saturday and should handle his regular workload. This will be Bane's 11th straight start. He's averaging 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in the previous 10.