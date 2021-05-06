Bane will start Thursday's game against Detroit, Meghan Triplett of Grind City Media reports.

With Grayson Allen (abdominal) ruled out, Bane will fill in at shooting guard, as he did for two games last week. Bane struggled in those starts (11 points in 51 total minutes), but he's coming off of a pair of 22-point efforts off the bench. He finished Monday's loss to New York with 22 points, eight boards, three steals and two assists before following up with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists against Minnesota on Wednesday night.