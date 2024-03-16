Bane (ankle) will start Saturday's game against the Thunder, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Bane has been sidelined for the past couple months, so it's not a surprise that coach Taylor Jenkins said that the Grizzlies will be mindful of his usage and minutes right out of the gate. Based on how the Grizzlies have handled their injuries and rotations, it's reasonable to expect some maintenance days for Bane during the final stretch.
