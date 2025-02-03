Bane won't play Monday against the Spurs due to left ankle soreness.
Bane tweaked his left ankle in the final few minutes of Sunday's win over Milwaukee, so it's not a surprise to see the Grizzlies exercise caution for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Bane sidelined, a number of players could see an uptick in minutes, which includes Luke Kennard, GG Jackson and Jake LaRavia. Ja Morant (shoulder) remains questionable for the Grizzlies.
