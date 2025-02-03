Now Playing

Bane won't play Monday against the Spurs due to left ankle soreness.

Bane tweaked his left ankle in the final few minutes of Sunday's win over Milwaukee, so it's not a surprise to see the Grizzlies exercise caution for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Bane sidelined, a number of players could see an uptick in minutes, which includes Luke Kennard, GG Jackson and Jake LaRavia. Ja Morant (shoulder) remains questionable for the Grizzlies.

