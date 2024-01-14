Bane (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Bane sustained a left ankle sprain Friday against the Clippers and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. David Roddy and Xavier Tillman saw increased run Saturday against the Knicks and will likely see an uptick in playing time once again Monday. Whether Bane is available Thursday against Minnesota remains to be seen.
