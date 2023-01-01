Bane will miss Sunday's game versus the Kings due to injury management of his right big toe.
Bane has appeared in five straight contests since returning from his big toe injury, but it appears he'll give the injury a rest on the second night of a back-to-back set. Bane figures to be back in the lineup Wednesday against the Hornets.
