Bane has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic due to right toe injury management.

Bane recorded a double-double during Wednesday's win over the Hornets, posting 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 26 minutes, but he'll be sidelined for the second time in the last three games. Tyus Jones and John Konchar will likely see increased run in the Grizzlies' backcourt.