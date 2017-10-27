Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Assigned to G-League

Davis was assigned to the G-League on Friday, Phillip Dean of Fox Sports South reports.

Both Davis and rookie Ivan Rabb will join the Memphis Hustle, where they'll have an opportunity to see starter's minutes on a nightly basis. Davis has not appeared in any of Memphis' first five contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories