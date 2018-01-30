Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Available to play Monday
Davis (knee) is available to play Monday against the Suns.
Davis was listed as questionable for Monday's game with soreness in both knees, however will be available to play. He's seen an increased role over the past eight games, with averages of 6.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over 16.4 minutes, all of which are higher than his season averages.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable with knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Returns to bench Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Scores eight points in Wednesday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Starting Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Near double-double off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...