Play

Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Available to play Monday

Davis (knee) is available to play Monday against the Suns.

Davis was listed as questionable for Monday's game with soreness in both knees, however will be available to play. He's seen an increased role over the past eight games, with averages of 6.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over 16.4 minutes, all of which are higher than his season averages.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories