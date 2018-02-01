Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Available to play Thursday

Davis (knee) will be active and available to play in Thursday's matchup with the Pistons.

Davis missed Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers with soreness in both knees, but it was simply precautionary and he'll be back in the lineup following a one-game absence. With JaMychal Green (ankle) also being cleared to play, Davis will likely struggle to see more than minutes in teens, which severely restricts his potential fantasy value.