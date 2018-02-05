Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Blocks two shots in loss
Davis had just two points on 1-of-3 shooting while adding two blocks and one rebound in 20 minutes during Sunday's 101-86 loss to Toronto.
Davis saw 20 minutes of action Sunday, scoring just two points and adding two blocks. While there is nothing much to see here, a point of interest is that he saw some court time next to Marc Gasol. The Grizzlies are in full rebuild mode and are likely going to see what their young guys can offer them. If they decide to play Davis a bit more at the power forward position, this could add to his value. He possesses more upside than JaMychal Green and if given the opportunity, could be worth a flier in deeper formats.
