Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Cleared for Sunday

Davis (knees) will play Sunday against the Raptors.

Davis has been nursing soreness in both knees of late, which resulted in him sitting out the Grizzlies' Jan. 31 contest against the Pacers. The second-year big man returned for the Grizzlies' game a day later against the Pistons and produced 12 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes and apparently didn't suffer an aggravation, so he'll be cleared to play his second straight game. Expect the Grizzlies to again keep Davis' minutes in the 15-to-20 range.