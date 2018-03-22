Play

Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Double-doubles Wednesday

Davis totaled 16 points (8-14 FG), 11 rebounds, and two assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the 76ers.

Even though Marc Gasol returned from his absence, Davis recorded a big night in just over 20 minutes. He could find a nice role off the bench, but considering he didn't do much in the starting lineup, it's hard to see him performing like this consistently off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories