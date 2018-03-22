Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Double-doubles Wednesday
Davis totaled 16 points (8-14 FG), 11 rebounds, and two assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the 76ers.
Even though Marc Gasol returned from his absence, Davis recorded a big night in just over 20 minutes. He could find a nice role off the bench, but considering he didn't do much in the starting lineup, it's hard to see him performing like this consistently off the bench.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Heads back to bench Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Gets into foul trouble in Monday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Set for spot start Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Grabs eight boards in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Good to go Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Listed as out Monday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...