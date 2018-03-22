Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Double-doubles Wednesday

Davis totaled 16 points (8-14 FG), 11 rebounds, and two assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the 76ers.

Even though Marc Gasol returned from his absence, Davis recorded a big night in just over 20 minutes. He could find a nice role off the bench, but considering he didn't do much in the starting lineup, it's hard to see him performing like this consistently off the bench.