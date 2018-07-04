Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Efficient in summer league win
Davis finished Tuesday's 95-92 summer league win over the Jazz with 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes.
Davis saw his role grow as a second-year player with Memphis last season, but still only averaged 15.2 minutes per game. As a result, the Grizzlies are having him go through summer league this offseason once again in order to get some added reps ahead of the upcoming campaign. Davis struggled in Monday's opener, but bounced back in a big way Tuesday, going an extremely efficient 8-for-9 from the field for 17 points. Even if Davis does perform well in the summer league, his playing time isn't likely going to change much, especially now that the Grizzlies added No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson to the frontcourt rotation.
