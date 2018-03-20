Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Gets into foul trouble in Monday's start

Davis had two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 118-115 loss to the Nets.

Davis started in place of Marc Gasol (illness), but the sophomore was not able to make the most of his opportunity. Davis saw 20-plus minutes for the seventh time this season, but he finished with as many fouls as rebounds. Even on nights when Gasol is sidelined, Davis comes with plenty of risk.

