Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Good to go Monday

Updating a previous report, Davis (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Spurs, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.

Davis was originally listed in the game notes as out, but has since been upgraded to available after he was able to go through warmups without any issues. He'll slot in as depth in the frontcourt and could see a slight uptick in his workload considering the Grizzlies will be without Jarrell Martin (knee). Still, Davis likely isn't someone to consider for fantasy purposes.