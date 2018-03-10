Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Grabs eight boards in Friday's loss

Davis had four points (2-5 FG) and eight rebounds in 16 minutes during Friday's 95-78 loss to the Jazz.

Davis fell one board shy of matching his career high, but he did record a career high in offensive rebounds (five). Davis will remain limited to the minutes leftover by Marc Gasol, so he's only a dart throw on nights that Gasol is active. With just 17 games remaining and the Grizzlies eliminated from playoff contention, Gasol could be in line to receive some rest here and there.