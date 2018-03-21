Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Heads back to bench Wednesday
Davis, with Marc Gasol (illness) back in the starting five, will head back to the bench for Wednesday's matchup against Philly, Eric Hasseltine of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.
Davis played 22 minutes in his start, posting two points, five boards and two assists. When coming off the pine this season, Davis is averaging 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds across 13.3 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Gets into foul trouble in Monday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Set for spot start Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Grabs eight boards in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Good to go Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Listed as out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable for Monday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...