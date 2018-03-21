Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Heads back to bench Wednesday

Davis, with Marc Gasol (illness) back in the starting five, will head back to the bench for Wednesday's matchup against Philly, Eric Hasseltine of the Grizzlies Radio Network reports.

Davis played 22 minutes in his start, posting two points, five boards and two assists. When coming off the pine this season, Davis is averaging 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds across 13.3 minutes.