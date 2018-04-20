Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Improves considerably

Davis mustered 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists over 62 games played with Memphis during the 2017-18 season.

Davis considerably improved from his rookie season as he was able to average 4.2 more points and 2.3 more rebounds in each game. The former Michigan State center also shot the ball more effectively during his sophomore season, increasing his shooting percentage to 60.8 percent and his free-throw percentage to 66.7 percent. Davis is set to play the final year of his rookie contract and will make about $1.5 million.