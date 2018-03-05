Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Listed as out Monday

Davis (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Davis was given a questionable designation coming into the day, but he apparently didn't make enough progress to be given the go ahead for a return following morning shootaround. This will mark Davis' fourth straight absence and his next shot to take the court will come Wednesday against the Bulls. Another absence from Davis should provide guys like Jarrell Martin and Ivan Rabb with a few extra minutes in the frontcourt.