Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Listed as probable
Davis (knee) is listed as probable on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
The designation may just be precautionary, but Davis' status is nonetheless something to monitor over the next 24 hours. Davis missed Wednesday's loss to the Pacers, but he returned to play 15 minutes and finish with 12 points and eight rebounds on Thursday against Detroit.
