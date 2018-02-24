Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Moving into starting five
Davis will start Saturday's game against the Heat, Rob Fischer of Sports 56 in Memphis reports.
The Grizzlies are yet to officially confirm Marc Gasol's status, but at this point it appears the veteran will be held out on the second night of a back-to-back to rest, which would explain why Davis is starting in his place. Regardless, expect Davis to see a fairly significant increase in playing time after seeing 18 minutes off the bench in each of the last two contests.
