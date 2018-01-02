Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Near double-double off bench

Davis registered 10 points (5-7 FG), nine rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 win over the Kings.

The 21-year-old has now strung together three double-digit scoring efforts while seeing his minutes and rebound totals climb in each of those contests. Davis had only reached double digits in the scoring column once this season prior to the current stretch, however, so his fantasy value, which remains limited to fairly deep formats, remains speculative until he can prove his consistency over a larger sample.