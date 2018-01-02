Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Near double-double off bench
Davis registered 10 points (5-7 FG), nine rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Sunday's 114-96 win over the Kings.
The 21-year-old has now strung together three double-digit scoring efforts while seeing his minutes and rebound totals climb in each of those contests. Davis had only reached double digits in the scoring column once this season prior to the current stretch, however, so his fantasy value, which remains limited to fairly deep formats, remains speculative until he can prove his consistency over a larger sample.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Assigned to G-League•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Records three blocks in Wednesday's preseason win•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Recalled from D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Recalled from D-League, active Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Assigned to D-League•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.