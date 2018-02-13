Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: No longer listed on injury report
Davis (knees) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Davis has missed the last three games with soreness in both knees, but his exclusion from Wednesday's injury report appears to indicate he's ready to get back on the court. With JaMychal Green (illness) questionable to play, there's a chance Davis could be relied upon for a few more minutes off the bench than usual, though he still likely wouldn't be an attractive DFS option, especially considering he's fresh off an injury.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...