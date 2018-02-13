Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: No longer listed on injury report

Davis (knees) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Davis has missed the last three games with soreness in both knees, but his exclusion from Wednesday's injury report appears to indicate he's ready to get back on the court. With JaMychal Green (illness) questionable to play, there's a chance Davis could be relied upon for a few more minutes off the bench than usual, though he still likely wouldn't be an attractive DFS option, especially considering he's fresh off an injury.