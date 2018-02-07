Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Out again Wednesday
Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
The second-year big man continues to nurse soreness in both knees, and he'll be held out Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back. The good news is that following Wednesday's game, the Grizzlies are off until Sunday, so Davis will have three full days to recover.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Blocks two shots in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Listed as probable•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Available to play Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...