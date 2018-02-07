Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Out again Wednesday

Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

The second-year big man continues to nurse soreness in both knees, and he'll be held out Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back. The good news is that following Wednesday's game, the Grizzlies are off until Sunday, so Davis will have three full days to recover.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories