Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Out Wednesday with ankle injury
Davis is out for Wednesday's contest against the Suns due to a left ankle injury.
This is the first news of Davis nursing an ankle injury, so it's somewhat unclear when he picked it up. Regardless, it's serious enough for him to be ruled out of Wednesday's tilt over 24 hours in advance. As a result of his absence, Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb are candidates to see expanded roles.
