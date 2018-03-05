Grizzlies' Deyonta Davis: Questionable for Monday
Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Davis has missed the last three contests while nursing a left ankle injury, and with Marc Gasol (ankle) also questionable for Monday's contest, the Grizzlies may once again have to utilize smaller lineups. This would mean Jarrell Martin and Ivan Rabb both seeing extended frontcourt minutes once again.
